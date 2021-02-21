THE LIST: Snow emergencies declared in Stateline communities

A snow plow clears snow off a street, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP)

The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency beginning at 3:00 p.m. Sunday through Monday. Vehicles are prohibited from parking on city streets.

The City of Janesville has declared a snow emergency beginning at 6:00 p.m. Sunday until Monday. Vehicles are prohibited from parking on city streets until they are clear of ice and snow.

The City of Rockford has declared a snow emergency beginning at 6:00 p.m. Sunday. The odd/even parking ordinance is in effect.

The Village of Machesney Park is under a snow emergency beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday until further notice. No vehicles may park on roadways until streets have been cleared.

This list will be updated when more municipalities are announced.

