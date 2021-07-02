The List: Where you can watch Fourth of July fireworks in the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline communities will be celebrating Independence Day this 4th of July weekend with fireworks displays. Here is a list of where you can join in the celebrations:

Rockford

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. in downtown Rockford on July 4th. Premium viewing is available at Davis Park for a $5 admission.

Fireworks will be displayed at dusk on July 3rd at the Rockford Speedway for the Big 8 Late Models and Star Spangled ’76 event, and again on July 4th for the Red, White and Burn the Mask event.

Loves Park

Fireworks will be displayed all weekend long at Rivets Stadium for the Long Play Music Fest, on July 2nd, 3rd and 4th. Cheap Trick and the Gin Blossoms are the headliners.

Winnebago

The fireworks will begin at dusk on July 3rd at 108 W. Main Street.

Cherry Valley

Fireworks will begin at dusk on July 4th in Baumann Park.

Durand

Fireworks will be displayed on July 4th at dusk at Durand High School.

Shirland

Fireworks will be displayed around 9 p.m. on July 2nd at the corner of Boswell and Shirland Road.

Davis Junction

The village will display fireworks at dusk on July 3rd at Davis Junction Park, followed by the Tom & Jerry movie.

Rochelle

Fireworks will be displayed at dusk on July 4th at Atwood Park.

Dixon

Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. on July 4th.

Amboy

Fireworks will begin at dusk on July 3rd.

Beloit

The city will display fireworks at dusk on July 4th at Pohlman Field stadium at Telfer Park.

Janesville

Fireworks will be displayed at Traxler Park at 9:20 p.m. on July 4th.



