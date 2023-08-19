(Stacker) — You’ve done everything on your checklist. Got pet insurance and found a great, affordable veterinarian. Didn’t forget to puppy-proof the house and scanned high and low for the best quality dog food. Just one thing’s missing: What will you name your new furry family member?

In the past century, man’s best friend has had various popular names. Spike, Fido, and Buddy are classic names. But what if you’re looking for something more unique? Or, you want to give them a classic name, like Charlie? Whatever you choose to call your puppy pal, you want to make sure it’s just right.

What’s in a name, you might ask? Sometimes, what you see is what you get. Other times, it’s quite the complete opposite. According to the PetHelpful, the ideal dog name should be kept to one to two syllables. Why? You’ll get your puppy’s attention faster. Another helpful tip: give your furry friend a name you won’t get tired of repeating.

Wag! ranked the 50 most popular dog names in Illinois based on its users’ data. Find your next pup’s name below, or see if your canine companion’s name made the cut.

50. Murphy

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.19%

National rank: #57

49. Oreo

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.19%

National rank: #39

48. Winston

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.19%

National rank: #46

47. Ellie

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.20%

National rank: #49

46. Blue

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.26%

National rank: #40

45. Roxy

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.27%

National rank: #38

44. Maggie

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.27%

National rank: #30

43. Bruno

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.28%

National rank: #43

42. Jax

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.28%

National rank: #37

41. Mia

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.28%

National rank: #41

40. Ollie

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.29%

National rank: #45

39. Rosie

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.31%

National rank: #42

38. Tucker

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.35%

National rank: #36

37. Lucky

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.40%

National rank: #33

36. Zeus

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.41%

National rank: #34

35. Bentley

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.46%

National rank: #26

34. Sophie

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.48%

National rank: #35

33. Harley

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.52%

National rank: #31

32. Zoey

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.56%

National rank: #29

31. Lily

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.57%

National rank: #28

30. Chloe

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.57%

National rank: #22

29. Duke

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.60%

National rank: #20

28. Levi

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.61%

National rank: Not ranked in the top 100

27. Jack

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.65%

National rank: #19

26. Riley

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.71%

National rank: #32

25. Louie

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.76%

National rank: #50

24. Penny

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.78%

National rank: #27

23. Toby

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.79%

National rank: #24

22. Sadie

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.80%

National rank: #16

21. Wrigley

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.81%

National rank: Not ranked in the top 100

20. Molly

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.85%

National rank: #15

19. Leo

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.86%

National rank: #21

17. Oliver (tie)

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.87%

National rank: #25

17. Nala (tie)

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.87%

National rank: #18

16. Teddy

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 1.88%

National rank: #23

15. Stella

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 2.08%

National rank: #17

14. Bear

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 2.10%

National rank: #14

13. Milo

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 2.38%

National rank: #11

12. Rocky

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 2.59%

National rank: #13

11. Bailey

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 2.60%

National rank: #8

10. Buddy

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 2.68%

National rank: #9

9. Lola

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 2.77%

National rank: #10

8. Daisy

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 2.85%

National rank: #6

7. Cooper

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 2.89%

National rank: #12

6. Lucy

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 2.95%

National rank: #5

5. Coco

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 2.97%

National rank: #7

4. Luna

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 3.84%

National rank: #2

3. Max

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 4.22%

National rank: #3

2. Charlie

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 4.26%

National rank: #4

1. Bella

Share of Illinois’s top 50 names: 5.65%

National rank: #1

Want to see other state’s rankings? Check out the top 10 in each of the 50 states.

This story originally appeared on Wag! and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.