The Norwegian announces last weekend of service as more COVID-19 mitigations take effect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Saturday morning, owners of The Norwegian in Rockford, located at 1402 N. Main Street, announced their last weekend in service.

Many business owners have been faced with hardship since the newest COVID-19 mitigation efforts last month prohibited indoor dining in the region. Owners say they ‘weren’t going to make it’ after Governor Pritzker announced more mitigation efforts to take effect Sunday.

“We’ve done our share of wishing things could’ve turned out differently, but it’s not a useful way to spend energy,” restaurant officials said in a statement.

However, the staff is organizing a market-style shop to sell house-made raspberry jam and other goodies. Organizers are hoping to set up shop by November 5th.

The restaurant hopes to re-open after the pandemic when they are permitted to seat indoors again.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

