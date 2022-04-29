ST. LOUIS, Mo. – US News and World Report has released its annual ranking of the best schools in the nation. All of the schools in the top ten are located in the Chicagoland area.

They did not offer a ranking for private schools. You can check the directory for any school’s enrollment and the ratio of students to teachers.

The publication uses several factors to determine a school’s rank. A third of a school’s score is determined by whether students are ready to go to college. Seniors need to earn a qualifying score in at least one AP or IB exam. Scores on state tests to graduate from high school make up another 40 percent of the score. Another 30 percent includes factors like graduation rates, curriculum, and underserved student performance.

Illinois students must pass the SAT and the Illinois Science Assessment to graduate. They are also required to take four years of language arts, three years of math, one year of art, music, or a foreign language.

Top 10 Illinois Public High Schools in 2022: