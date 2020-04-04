The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is spreading birthday cheer to kids across the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Kids across Winnebago County are celebrating their birthdays in a major way with the help of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s department.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caurana and few other deputies spent the day stopping by wishing kids a happy birthday.

6-year-old Brady Nethery didn’t have a typical birthday and social distancing caused him and his family to change his birthday plans.

“You can’t go anywhere cause of the coronavirus, so we were trying to figure out what we could do with him. We normally have a party for him and we have a lot of family in the area so, he has a lot of cousins we have food over here,” Jack Nethery, Brady’s dad said.

That’s when the Winnebago County Sheriffs office decided to step in and help get the celebration going . Sheriff Gary Caruana say they hope the gesture can make the children’s birthdays a little more memorable in times like these.

“We don’t always just have the enforcement side. We want to be out there we want to be very involved in the community on any side we have to be. Obviously we have to be on the enforcement side and we want to be on the side that’s hey we wish people happy birthday,” said

Sheriff Gary Caruana.

When it comes to birthday boy Brady, he agrees his 6th birthday was an unforgettable one.