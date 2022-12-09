ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — WomanSpace, on Maria Linden Drive, is hosting a special holiday market this weekend, offering handmade art, jewelry, gifts, and Christmas decor.

More than 40 local vendors are expected to attend the “There’s Something About Merry” Holiday Market this weekend.

Snacks and refreshments will be available, organizers said, along with all different kinds of artwork.

“If you are looking for something that’s unusual, something that you are not going to find $100 million or just for that perfect person, this is where to shop,” said chairwoman Cristi Kniess.

The market runs Friday through Sunday.