ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, just how patriotic do Americans feel about their country?

Wallethub published a report on Monday comparing “13 key indicators of patriotism to determine where Americans have the most red, white and blue pride,” such as military enlistments, veteran population, and civic engagement.

Alaska ranked as the most patriotic state in the Union, with Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Oregon rounding out the top five.

The least patriotic is Arkansas, according to Wallethub, followed by New York, Rhode Island, Florida, and Massachusetts.

Illinois came in at #32 out of the 50 states, just behind Texas (#31) and ahead of Nevada (#33).

Wisconsin ranked at #34, ahead of Kentucky.

See the full list here.

The report also found that Blue states, which tend to vote Democrat, are more patriotic, with an average ranking of 24.92, compared with 26.08 for Red (Republican) states (1 = Best).