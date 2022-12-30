(WTVO) — Several new Illinois laws that go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, will affect education.

One law mandates school board members to receive trauma training. The measure was enacted in the wake of school shootings across the United States. Training pertains to recognizing bias and trauma students experience in connection with race, gender identity, sexual orientation, and other issues.

A new law will revise school teaching about mental health. It will create a mental health council to help help children in school to access mental health providers.

A similar measure requires the state of Illinois to create a hotline, called “Safe2Help,” where students, staff, and the public can report crimes, incidents of self-harm or actions directed at students or school employees.

Every public middle and high school student in Illinois will be given one day excused absence each school year to take part in a civic event, thanks to a new law that starts Jan. 1.

College students studying eduction or a related field who have completed at least 90 credits will be permitted to work as substitutes starting next year.

There will be two safety laws going into effect on Jan. 1. The first requires public schools at all levels to take safe gun storage class that complements classes on traffic safety and alcohol abuse.

A new traffic safety law increases the penalty for illegally driving in school zones. The law adds community service to the list list of penalties for failing to stop for a school bus that is displaying its signals while picking up or dropping off students.

The state can also impose community service for speeding in excess of 20 miles per hour over the speed limit in a school zone. A school zone is defined as any public roadway or school property where children pass to and from school.