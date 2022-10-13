ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Retailers have begun announcing which stores will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving.
The annual list of closures follows several years of stores staying open on the Thanksgiving holiday to get a jump on Black Friday sales, thus depriving their employees of enjoying a family gathering.
So far, the following national stores have announced they will remain closed on Thanksgiving 2022, according to Forbes:
- ALDI
- Ashley Furniture
- Barnes & Noble
- Bath & Body Works
- Bed, Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Burlington Coat Factory
- Calvin Klein
- Century 21
- Costco
- Crate & Barrel
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Forever 21
- Home Depot
- Home Goods
- HomeSense
- JCPenny
- Kohl’s
- Macy’s
- Marshall’s
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Sam’s
- Target
- TJ Maxx
- T-Mobile
- Walmart
The stores that will remain open on Thanksgiving 2022 include:
- Big Lots
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Family Dollar
- Gordman’s
- Kroger
- Michaels
- Old Navy
- Sears
- Von’s
- Walgreen’s