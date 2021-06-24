Thieves steal catalytic converters at Freeport nursing homes

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police are searching for the person or persons responsible for several thefts of catalytic converters from cars at nursing homes.

Police say the thefts have occurred between the middle of May and the present.

“In order for a suspect to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle, they would have to position themselves underneath the vehicle to cut it off,” police said. “If anyone sees suspicious activity regarding an in progress theft please dial 9-1-1.”

No descriptions of a possible suspect were given.