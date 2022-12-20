(WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday will hear arguments on both sides of a bill that would ban a number of semiautomatic firearms and magazines that hold 10 more rounds.

The hearing is set for 10 a.m., at the State Capitol.

The bill, filed as House Bill 5855, also raises the age to apply for a FOID card from 10 to 21 except for members of the military.

Proponents of the so-called “assault weapons” ban, including state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, say the measure is necessary to stop gun crimes in the state.

The bill lists 100 different types of guns and brands as assault weapons, including more than 20 pistols. If passed, Illinoisans who own guns on the banned list must register them with Illinois State Police and pay a fee.

Violators would be subject charges that range form a Class A misdemeanor to a Class 2 felony.

Those against the measure say the term “assault weapon” has not only been incorrectly used to describe long guns that resemble machine guns, the proposal now threatens the business of hundreds of gun stores by pulling a score of other firearms from shelves across the state.

“Assault is an action,” said Brad Miller, who runs FlashPoint Firearms in Roscoe, Illinois. “A weapon is an inanimate object. Anything can be an assault weapon—a hammer, a screwdriver, an ax. Assault is an action. And these weapons are nothing more than tools and recreational items.”

State Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, who co-sponsored of the bill, is expected to speak Tuesday, and says the ban will help law enforcement fight crime.

“We’re asking the police to do so much, we’re putting so much burden on them, and so now they fall in the position of being at fault for something that the law could have changed and that’s what we want to do,” Ford told WMAY.