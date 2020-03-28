Third positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Whiteside County

WHITESIDE CO., Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday, Whiteside County Health Department announced an additional COVID-19 confirmed case. The latest individual is an adult in their 90’s.

Local health officials say they are working closely with the Illinois Department of Health (IDPH) and CGH Medical Centers where testing was conducted.

Further details about the patient are not being released in respect to privacy. The health department stresses that the number of laboratory-confirmed cases doesn’t represent the actual number of cases in Whiteside County, since testing is still limited.

Officials say they do not plan on releasing the number of tests that were administered.

The announcement comes one day after the county’s second case and almost two weeks since the county’s first confirmed case. The first patient was an adult in their 40’s and the second case was an adult in their 60’s.

