Third protest planned in Rockford against police brutality

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Youth Activism, the group which organized Saturday and Tuesday’s protests, announced a third event to be held on Thursday, June 4th.

The next protest will take place at Saturn Park at 5 p.m. until around 8 p.m. The group says several local leaders will speak on police brutality they have experienced in and out of Rockford.

The group is expected to walk to Forest Plaza and hold a moment of silence before returning to Saturn Park.

For more details on the event, click here.

MORE HEADLINES: