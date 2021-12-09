Rockford ranked 17th most dangerous city in America

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford has been ranked as one of the most dangerous in the country and the fourth most dangerous in the Midwest, that’s according to a new study by 24/7 Wall St.

The study looked at the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report.

The study found Rockford was the most second most dangerous metro area in the state, next to Danville. There were 2,566 violent crimes reported in the metro area in 2020, or 771 for every 100,000 people. There also were 36 homicides in Rockford in 2020, a murder rate of 10.8 per 100,000. That is almost double the national average of 6.5 per 100,000.

Chicago also didn’t make the list but there was limited data available in the 2020 Uniform Crime Reports for areas in Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Alabama.

Danville, IL (6th most dangerous city in US): Violent crime rate: 1,050 per 100,000 people (785 total crimes) 1-yr. change in violent crime rate: +12.3% Homicide rate: 17.4 per 100,000 people (13 total homicides) Poverty rate: 16.5%



Rockford, IL (17th most dangerous city in US): Violent crime rate: 771 per 100,000 people (2,566 total crimes) 1-yr. change in violent crime rate: +21.5% Homicide rate: 10.8 per 100,000 people (36 total homicides) Poverty rate: 16.1%



Springfield, IL (28th most dangerous city in US): Violent crime rate: 667 per 100,000 people (1,369 total crimes) 1-yr. change in violent crime rate: +14.1% Homicide rate: 5.8 per 100,000 people (12 total homicides) Poverty rate: 12.2%



You can see the full report on 24/7 Wall St.