ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’ve ever sat in bumper-to-bumper traffic in Chicago, you’re not alone. According to a new study, Chicago ranks as having some of the worst traffic in the world.

The transportation analytics firm INRIX conducted the study, which ranked Chicago in the top 100 worst cities for traffic in the United States.

The study looked at traffic data from across the country and ranked each city based on a driver’s average speed, congestion levels, and travel during peak hours.

Chicago was the highest-ranked Illinois city on the list, coming in at #1 in the US and #2 in the world, behind London.

Chicago drivers spent an average of 156 hours in traffic in 2022. The study found that the worst time to drive in Chicago was on Fridays between 4-5 p.m.

Chicago is the third-largest city in America, with a population of 2.7 million.