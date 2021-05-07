This season, Rockford City Market vendors are mostly minority and women owned

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford City Market will kick off its 12th season this month, with 24 new food vendors, a majority of which are owned by minorities and women.

The city market is an open air, weekly marketplace held in downtown Rockford that features locally grown and made items, prepared food and drink, live music, and family activities.

“Minority and women-owned small businesses have played a major role in the Market since its inception, and this season our vendors are 61% women and minority owned,” said Rock River Development Partnership Board Chairman Peter Provenzano.

This year, the market will have an expanded footprint to accommodate social distancing.

Opening night for this year’s Rockford City Market is May 21st. A full list of vendors can be found here.