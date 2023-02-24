ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — About 2,200 customers in Winnebago County are still in the dark following an ice storm that hit northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin on Wednesday.

According to ComEd, at one point, more than 24,000 customers in the county were without power.

In Stephenson County, 900 customers are still without power, and 270 in Boone County.

ComEd says Ogle County is down to about 80 customers.

ComEd said Thursday it expected many residents to be back up and running by Thursday night, but said some would still be without power until early Sunday.