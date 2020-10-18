Thousands wait for hours ahead of President Trump’s visit to Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — With Election Day nearly two weeks away, President Donald Trump made multiple stops on the campaign trail on Saturday, including Janesville. Supporters who attended the rally told us why it was so important for them not to miss it.

“I will come any place that President Trump is actually coming, and my whole family too,” said Jelena Aleksic.

Blackhawk Technical College was the first stop for thousands of people Saturday afternoon as they gathered in Janesville for a campaign rally for President Trump.

“I just want to see the man in person,” added Scott Rutter.

Attendees were shuttled from the college campus to the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport where President Trump addressed the crowd.

The rally was initially scheduled for October 3rd but was pushed back after President Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19. Some supporters say that contracting the virus may actually end up benefitting the president’s bid for re-election.

“People are going to catch it. It’s just one of those things. It doesn’t matter whether you wear a mask or not and I think that this is going to help him more than it’s going to hurt him,” said Scott Rutter.

“He’s an older, obese man who gets COVID and recovers from it in what, 5 days? That kind of shoots the whole narrative down the drain, to be honest. I think that people are ready to get moving again,” said Stephen Ambrose.

“We need to open up and get back to doing the things that we have to do. Covid-19 is a real issue and a real problem, but we do still have to live our lives and go on,” argued Beth Jarnecke.

