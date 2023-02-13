ROBBINS, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested three 13-year-old boys in connection with a fatal crash in a stolen car that left a 71-year-old man dead.

According to WLS-TV, police said an officer spotted a Kia with a broken driver’s side window headed northbound on Kedzie Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The Kia crashed into a Ford Taurus a few blocks ahead.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Taurus was just leaving his driveway when he was struck.

“First arriving unit found one vehicle, heavy damage in a ditch with one person still inside the vehicle,” said Nic Malley Sr., Chief for Robbins Fire Department.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

Police said the Kia had been reported stolen. The three boys were arrested and charges are pending.

Robbins is a village southwest of Chicago in Cook County.

Police have said they have seen an increase in vehicle thefts and said Kia and Hyundai models seem to be the primary target of thieves.

Nationwide, teen “Kia Boyz” thieves have been stealing cars and taking them to perform dangerous stunts, light them on fire, or commit other crimes and boast about it on social media.

According to some reports, thieves can exploit a design flaw in Kia and Hyundai models that make them easier to steal.

Police have said certain 2011-2021 Kia models and 2015-2021 Hyundai models have a security flaw that kids are able to exploit using a USB cable.