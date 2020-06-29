Three Beloit men charged with armed robbery in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Three Beloit men face criminal charges after allegedly forcing a man to drive to an ATM and make a withdrawl after approaching him in the parking lot of Old Navy.

According to Janesville Police, Gerald Hopewell, 45, Shay Rogers, 50, and Dominick Delao, 30, drove a black Toyota into the parking lot of Old Navy, at 2900 Deerfiled Drive on Saturday around 12:20 p.m.

Police say a 30-year-old man from Milton was approaching the store to return merchandise when the vehicle approached and Hopewell, the driver, pointed what appeared to be a gun at him and demanded his wallet.

When the victim told the Hopewell he had no cash, the Hopewell forced the victim back into his vehicle and instructed him to drive to an ATM to withdraw cash, police said.

After the victim had taken out some money, the Hopewell demanded he withdraw more cash, but the victim was unable to, so he was told to drive back to Old Navy, police said.

There, Hopewell allegedly made the victim purchase clothing from the store with his credit card.

When the pair left Old Navy, and as Hopewell was speaking with the two other men in the Toyota, police say the victim was able to get back in his car and drive away.

As officers were responding to the call, they received information that the Toyota was seen headed south on Deerfield, police said. An officer stopped the car on the ramp leading to I-39/90 South for failure to stop at a red light.

All three men were arrested after cash, clothing and a fake gun were found in the vehicle.

Hopewell was charged with Armed Robbery and False Imprisonment.

Rogers and Delao were charged with being party to the crime of armed robbery.

All three men were taken to the Rock County Jail.

