Three Beloit teens charged in connection with Porter Ave murder

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Two teens have been arrested and a third is wanted by police for a murder on Porter Avenue on Monday.

According to Beloit Police, officers were called to the 1700 block of Porter Avenue around 11:27 a.m. and found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

Elontae Phiffer, 18, and Damon Allen, 19, turned themselves in at the Rock County Jail on Friday morning. Each is charged with being party to the crime of first degree murder.

Journee Weathers, Jr., 19, is still at large and wanted for the crime of first degree murder.

Anyone with information on Weathers’ whereabouts is asked to contact Beloit Police at 608-757-2244.