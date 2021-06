ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were left without a place to stay after a fire spread between three homes at Riverside and Hiatt Drive.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, the fire started with cottonwood seeds outside a home on E. Riverside, and then spread to another home on Hiatt Drive, and then another nearby home.

Firefighters say the flames were under control within 20 minutes of their arrival, and no one was hurt in either incident.