Three injured in Saturday rollover accident

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were injured, one severely, in a rollover crash early Saturday morning on S. Winnebago.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 900 block of S. Winnebago around 12 a.m. where they learned a Ford Focus had been going southbound, went off the road, and hit a tree.

Two men and a woman were taken to the hospital from the crash. Police say one of the men suffered life-threatening injuries.

