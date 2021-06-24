Three men charged with killing Rockford woman during 2020 robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men have been arrested, and one still at large, charged with the murder of a 46-year-old Rockford woman who was killed in a 2020 home invasion.

Rockford Police said the woman was killed in a shooting in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue on October 8th.

Police responded to the shooting call around 5:50 a.m. Officials at the scene said the woman was shot in an alley behind the house.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she died.

A subsequent investigation led police to believe the shooting was the result of a robbery attempt.

On Thursday, June 24th, 2021, police announced charges against:

Nakeithian Johnson, 30, was charged with First Degree Murder, Home Invasion, and Aggravated Battery;

Dory Love, 40, was charged with First Degree Murder;

Brandon Taylor, 28, who is still at large, is also charged with First Degree Murder.

Police say Johnson and Love were already in custody on unrelated charges at the time of their arrest.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.