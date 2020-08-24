Three officers shot during ambush in Maryland

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Three Maryland police officers were hospitalized after they were ambushed while responding to a home invasion call Sunday night, authorities say.

Around 6:30 p.m, officers called to a home in Prince George’s County were shot within seconds of arrival.

“One was struck in the chest; the vest saved him. The second was in the back, and the vest saved him,” said Prince George’s County Police Chief Hector Velez. “The officer that was struck in the chest also sustained an injury to his arm and leg, and another officer sustained an injury to his foot.”

Detectives say all three officers are expected to recover from their injuries.

Police have two suspects in custody. The suspects have not yet been identified.

The incident is still under investigation.