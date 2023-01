ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side.

According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle.

All three victims are listed in serious conditions. No firefighters were injured.

Eyewitness News will have more on this story as it develops.