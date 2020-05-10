Three people sent to hospital in Boone County crash near Mosquito Creek

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Spring Creek and Olson Roads and Belividere, not far from Mosquito Creek. Officials say the crash happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The Boone County Fire District shared photos of the collision on social media,

A black SUV and black sedan both show substantial damage after the sedan apparently crashed into a tree.

Officials say two ambulances were called to the scene. Further details are not available at this time.

