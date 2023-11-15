WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) – A family is grieving the loss of their three pet cats after their home went up in flames Tuesday night.

The Blackhawk/New Milford Fire Protection District chief said the fire started in the 4000 block of Briargate Road just before 6 p.m. Crews were not able to save the cats, but they did rescue the family’s pet dog and provided treatment at the scene.

Investigators said the fire heavily engulfed the kitchen. The house sustained smoke and water damage amounting to $70,000. The Red Cross is helping two children and one adult with temporary shelter.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is leading the investigation. At this time, they believe the fire started accidentally.