Three Rockford protesters appear in court after City Market arrests

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Rockford protesters who were arrested during Friday evening protests near City Market appeared in court Monday afternoon.

Dsire Floyd and Keivion Nabors face several charges including resisting a police officer.

Eli Cassinelli is charged with Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer. Police say that Cassinelli injured an officer during his arrest. The officer will reportedly be off the job for several months.

He is due back in court on August 27th. His bond was set at $10,000.

Floyd and Nabors were released on bail on their own recognizance. They were also ordered to stay away from City Market.

11 other arrests were made on Friday but all the other individuals were released on bond over the weekend.

