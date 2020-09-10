Trap set after tiger reportedly spotted in Knoxville, Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office issued an Be On the Lookout alert for a tiger late Wednesday night after reports of the animal being spotted in southeast Knoxville.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Units, Animal Control, Air Watch, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Knoxville Police’s Animal Control Unit and representatives with big cat sanctuary Tiger Haven were working Wednesday night to locate a tiger that was spotted by a Knox County deputy in the Forks of the River Industrial Park.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said just before midnight that there had been no other sightings “at this hour,” and would keep the public updated as more information becomes available.

Knox County dispatch said a report of an unconfirmed sighting of the tiger near Bales Lane/ Thorngrove Pike/ Gov. John Sevier Hwy area in East Knoxville was made around 7:30 a.m.

A trap has been set for the animal. If captured, it will be taken to Tiger Haven in Roane County. Tiger Haven, located in Kingston, confirmed they are not missing any animals.

TIGER TALK: The trap for the Tiger spotted in #Knoxville is a humane bear trap and hanging inside is a “grocery store chicken”



This area where it was spotted is dense with foliage, but there is a water source near it — which is helpful for the Tiger, if you’re curious. @6News — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) September 10, 2020

Zoo Knoxville confirmed Thursday that all of its tigers have been accounted for. The origin of the tiger remains unclear.

If anyone has any information on a missing tiger or locates the tiger, they’re asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.