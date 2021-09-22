TikTok fans raise money for Navy veteran’s new scooter

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

(WTVO) — 79-year-old Navy veteran known as “Patriotic Kenny” on TikTok has gone viral for his videos. Amanda Kline, Kenny’s neighbor, says she knew they were going to be best friends and even helped when his scooter was broken beyond repair.

“He texts me all the time, but that day I texted him and I hadn’t heard back. Kenny I’m coming to your house are you okay? And he said I am, I’m just really down,” Kline said to ABC News.

Kline posted a TikTok of Kenny saying how he was in tears after finding out that his scooter was broken. This then lead to comments requesting to create a GoFundMe page, which is an online fundraising account.

Just one week later, TikTok followers, friends, and family raised more than $100,000.

“No! you’re kidding. I don’t know what to say Amanda,” said Kenny.

Kenny’s new scooter has already been ordered, so now they’re using the leftover money to giveaway scooters to 10 deserving veterans.

You can look at Patriotic Kenny’s TikTok account for more details.