(WTVO) — On Wednesday, TikTok announced it would be setting a default screen time limit for users under the age of 18.

According to a statement, TikTok said every user under 18 will have a 60-minute daily screen time limit.

After 60 minutes, “teens will be prompted to enter a passcode to continue watching, requiring them to make an active decision to extend that time.”

TikTok said it consulted research experts at the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital to choose the limit.

“Every teen is different, and so is every family. That’s why we remain focused on reaching parents with the information they need about TikTok,” the company said. “We hope these features will continue to help families establish an ongoing dialogue about safety and well-being in our digital world.”

There has been concern about TikTok’s content and whether it harms teenagers’ mental health.

The White House is giving U.S. federal agencies 30 days to delete TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices amid growing concerns about security.

More than two-thirds of American teens use TikTok, which is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020. It has been targeted by critics who say the Chinese government could access user data such as browsing history and location.

Forbes reported last year that ByteDance said it planned to use the app to track certain American citizens.

Both the FBI and the Federal Communications Commission have warned that ByteDance could share TikTok user data with China’s authoritarian government.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.