Tilt Studio entertainment complex at CherryVale Mall to open this month

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tilted 10 and Tilted Studio, the new, two-level entertainment facility in the former Sears location at CherryVale Mall, is opening its doors for a special sneak preview on June 20th.

Tilt Studio and Tilten Ten is a 120,000 square foot venue that includes 12 hyper bowling lanes, a two-level black light laser tag arena, two 18-hole black light golf courses, bumper cars, and over 100 video, pinball, redemption and prize games, along with a restaurant and bar.

The company has not announced an official Grand Opening date yet, but it is expected to coincide with Illinois’ entry into Phase 4 of Gov. JB Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, currently expected on June 26th.

Tickets for the “Super Secret VIP Night”, which will run June 20th from 5 p.m to 8 p.m., go for $50, and include a tour of the restaurant, bar, bowling lanes, and a play card with a $65 value.

“Being mindful of social distancing recommendations, we are limiting our Super Secret VIP Night guests. Each Special Guest will need to purchase a VIP Special Play Card to enter. The Super Secret VIP Night is not open to the public unless our ticket quota is not met,” the company said on Facebook.

