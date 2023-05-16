SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Country music singer, author, and 1883 actor Tim McGraw is set to headline the Illinois State Fair Grandstand on Thursday, August 17th.

The three-time Grammy Award winner has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and dominated the charts with 46 number-one singles.

“We are excited to add one of country music’s biggest artists to the 2023 Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “The extensive music catalog Tim McGraw brings to the stage will have hits for every generation to sing along to.”

Ticket sales for Tim McGraw with Landon Parker go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Tickets for all other announced show are on sale via Ticketmaster.

Friday, August 11: Old Dominion and Special Guest to be Announced

Tier 3 – $34 / Tier 2 – $47 / Tier 1 – $68 / SRO Track – $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $123

Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with TBD

Tier 3 – $33 / Tier 2 – $38 / Tier 1 – $45 / SRO Track – $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $100

Wednesday, August 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH

Tier 3 – $25 / Tier 2 – $30 / Tier 1 – $35 / SRO Track – $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $90

Thursday, August 17: Tim McGraw with Landon Parker

Tier 3 – $85 / Tier 2 – $90 / Tier 1 – $95 / SRO Track – $95 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $150

Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBD

Tier 3 – $50 / Tier 2 – $58 / Tier 1 – $68 / SRO Track – $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $123

Sunday, August 20: Nelly with Ashanti & Ja Rule

Tier 3 – $45 / Tier 2 – $50 / Tier 1 – $55 / SRO Track – $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone – $110