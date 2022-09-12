CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said they received an anonymous tip claiming a child kidnapped 51 years ago was spotted on Daniel Island.

Melissa Highsmith was abducted on August 23, 1971, by someone claiming to be a babysitter; she was 21 months old at the time.



NCMEC said Melissa’s mother, a 22-year-old waitress at the time, put in a newspaper ad in Fort Worth, Texas looking for a babysitter before another woman answered the ad and agreed to meet with her. The other woman never showed up.

Later, the woman called the mother back saying “she really wanted the job, had a nice big yard, and cared for other children as well.”

Melissa mother’s hired the woman and the babysitter picked up Melissa from her apartment while she was at work. The mother’s roommate was looking after Melissa at the time.

Melissa was never returned back to their mother, who then contacted law enforcement.

A tipster told NCMEC that Melissa may have been seen in the Daniel Island area.

Anyone with information is asked to call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).