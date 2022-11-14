LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTVO) — Jay Leno has canceled his appearances due to a “serious medical emergency” after a car caught fire and burned his face, TMZ reported.

Leno was scheduled to appear at a conference in Las Vegas on Sunday night, but had to cancel, according to PEOPLE.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” an email obtained by the outlet read. “All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

According to TMZ, one of the cars in the garage where Leno stores his lauded car collection burst into flames and scorched the left side of his face. The outlet also reported that Leno had been taken to the burn unit of Grossman Burn Center.

The former Tonight Show host is a renowned car historian and hosts Jay Leno’s Garage on NBC, in which he covers the automobile industry and speaks with industry leaders and celebrity guests, including Elon Musk and President Joe Biden, about their love of classic cars and modern supercars.