PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (WTVO) — Police say a 2-year-old girl, her mother, and five teens were injured after gunmen opened fire as an afterschool program was ending Thursday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened at 6 p.m. near the James Blaine School at 30th and North Streets, in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansions neighborhood.

According to WCAU, police said the victims were at the intersection when a car pulled up near them, three gunmen got out and opened fire.

“There were some people inside of a vehicle, some people on the sidewalk, when the shooters approached,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “We don’t believe that all of the victims at this point were intended targets.

Police said the victims ranged in age from 2 to 31.

A 2-year-old girl was shot in the leg. She is in stable condition, according to WTXF.

A 31-year-old woman was shot twice in her leg and is in stable condition.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm and is in stable condition.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the hand and is in stable condition.

A 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the chest. He is in critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm and the leg. He is in stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the leg and is in stable condition.

Police said the 31-year-old woman was mother to the 2-year-old and another of the victims.

Philadelphia police said three suspects are wanted in connection with the shooting, who were described as driving a 2011-2016 gray Hyundai Elantra.

Photos: Philadelphia Police Department

“Our shooters are getting younger and younger. Our victims are getting younger and younger. And they have guns,” Outlaw said at a news conference. “If you know that this young person has a gun, of course, it’s illegal, in your home, you can report that. You can do that anonymously. You can call 911, whatever it is. But we have to get the guns out of the hands of these young people. Be nosy. Know what your young people are doing.”