Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson become official Greek citizens

(CNN Newsource) – Tom Hanks is not just an American treasure anymore.

The actor and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, are now officially Greek citizens.

Greece’s prime minister posted a picture on social media showing Hanks and Wilson with their new passports.

Last year, the Hollywood power couple and their children were named honorary citizens of Greece.

This came after Hanks helped raise awareness about the fatal fires that destroyed areas close to Athens in 2018.

Starting 2020 as an Honorary citizen of all of Greece! Kronia pola! ( more or less, “happy year!”). Hanx pic.twitter.com/b8fmrgjvYP — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) January 2, 2020

More than 100,000 died in the flames.

Wilson is part Greek and Hanks converted to Greek Orthodox.

They own property on the Antiparos Island and often spend vacations in Greece.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

