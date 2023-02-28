LOS ANGELES (WTVO) — Actor Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm, and doctors have recommended that his family prepare for end-of-life decisions, according to his manager, Charles Lago.

Sizemore suffered the aneurysm around 2 a.m. February 18th at his home in Los Angeles. He was hospitalized in intensive care, Lago said.

ABC News reported that Lago provided an update on Monday, saying, “Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end-of-life decisions. His family is now deciding end-of-life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.”

Sizemore, 61, has acted in films including “Saving Private Ryan,” “Heat” and “Black Hawk Down.” He also has had a history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement.

Sizemore was convicted of domestic violence in 2003 against his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss. In 2006, he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel. Sizemore was arrested in Los Angeles in 2009 for suspected battery of a former spouse, and again in 2011 for the same offense. In 2018, a then 26-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, claiming he abused her as an 11-year-old during production on the film “Born Killers.” Sizemore denied it, and the suit was later dismissed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.