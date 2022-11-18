LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The unique car wash that’s coming to Loves Park is starting to take shape.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash is currently under construction at 6803 Forest Hills Road. When it opens it will be one of more than 100 Tommy’s car washes nationwide.

According to the Tommy’s Express website, the new car wash will include the company’s wash process that has been developed over 50 years, using proprietary equipment and soaps.

Customers will have access to a membership app, member-only lanes, an easy-loading conveyer belt system, and a 130-foot “wide open wash tunnel” that creates an “enjoyable and non-claustrophobic wash experience.”

“Express gives you everything you need to keep your vehicle clean inside and out,” the site says. “In addition to our world class automated exterior car wash, we’ll keep your vehicle’s interior cleaner than ever with our brand new Detail Kits.”

Tommy’s Express is expected to be open in December and will employ 20 to 25 people. It is located behind Sonic Drive-in at the corner East Riverside Boulevard and Forest Hills Road.

The company is based in Holland, Michigan.