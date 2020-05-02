Top Box hosts grocery pop-up in Machesney Park for local families in need

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A local partnership between Top Box Foods and United Way has been offering a home delivery service to families in need.

Saturday, Top Box hosted a pop-up grocery store at GPS Church in Machesney Park.

They host events in areas that are “food insecure” on the first Saturday of every month.

Chairman Christopher Kennedy says, “The United Way has an incredible reach here, and they’re aware of the poverty and also the lack of access that’s been created by the food deserts as a result of people pulling grocery stores out of Rockford.”

The organization is still looking for volunteers.

Customers can place orders for items such as chicken breast, hamburger patties, tilapia, breaded shrimp, fresh produce and more. Orders can be made through the company’s website or via phone at 312-527-7890 ext. 200.

Saturday’s pop-up served more than 200 families.

