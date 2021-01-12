Top scams of 2020 in our area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Consumer advocates release the top regional scams of 2020. In Northern Illinois, online purchases from fake websites tops the list.

The Better Business Bureau says COVID-related scams comes in at #4. However, the BBB says that could end up being higher because those fraudulent schemes could be categorized as something else–such as phishing r counterfeit products.

To avoid being ripped off, advocates tell us to avoid clicking on links or opening attachments in unsolicited emails.

Also, make sure to use secure and traceable transactions.

MORE HEADLINES: