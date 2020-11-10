Dwindling Storms Leave Behind Hail, Wind Damage

As of 4:53 PM CST, most watches and warnings throughout the Stateline have been canceled or have expired. One exception is a tornado watch in effect for Boone, DeKalb, and McHenry Counties until 8:00 PM CST.

Numerous reports of hail and wind damage came from across the Stateline including one-inch diameter hail and wind gusts upwards of 70 mph. The First Warn Weather Team received multiple reports of downed powerlines and large tree branches. Below are a few photos of hail and wind damage sent in by viewers:

Multiple hailstones sit on patio deck in Roscoe. Photo: Katy Stanford

A large tree is snapped at the trunk in South Beloit. Photo: Sara Ames