Toys for Tots continues annual giveaway to military kids with COVID-19 safety guidelines

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A decades-old Christmas tradition supports Stateline military families while keeping them safe from COVID-19 this holiday season. We checked out the US Marines Toys for Tots Foundation drive-thru.

Organizers say holiday donations to soldiers’ children take on an even greater meaning this year.

“Actually I started in 1985 when I joined the core,” said Sgt. Kerry Kline, senior Vice Commandant For The Rockford Marine Corps League.

The Chicago International Airport was home to the 73rd Annual Toys for Tots Giveaway. Traditionally, lots of people would attend but because of the pandemic, they had to pivot from in-person gatherings.

“[In a] normal year we would have a lot of help from the Rockford Airport Authority, UPS, Allegiant Airlines. Rockford Fire and Rockford Police usually come out but due to the pandemic, we had to make some modifications,” Kline added.

Those modifications resulted in a no-contact drive-thru line to meet Santa.

“We got Santa here on a special day so the kids can come up and still see him a little bit and do so in a safe manner,” Sgt. Kline said.

A few safety tweaks to the tradition allowed 60 families to attend the event. But the pandemic presented financial challenges too. Kline says the pandemic has left more people in need this holiday season.

“This pandemic has made a lot of difficult times for people. So our donation requests are up about 33% this year,” he explained.

Despite financial struggles, Sergeant Kline said they will be able to make a difference this year.

“We expect to be able to help about 3500 kids this year across three counties, Boone, Winnebago and Stephenson counties so. It’s been a little bit of a challenge with people not being able to get out and get to the stores with the pandemic and not,” Sgt. Kline added.

“Donations are down a little bit but we’ve had some help from our corporate sponsors and the Marine Corps. League Toys For Tots Foundation. So it’s gonna be close but I think we’re going to make it and be able to help a lot of kids this year.”

