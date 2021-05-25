Transgender star Elliot Page shares shirtless post-surgery photo

This image released by Apple TV+ shows Elliot Page, left, with Oprah Winfrey during an episode of “The Oprah Conversation,” an interview series on Apple TV+. Page is revealing how happier he feels after having top surgery and how important he believes it is to support health care for transgender people. (Apple TV+ via AP)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Transgender star Elliot Page posted a shirtless photo of the actor wearing swim trunks, the first public photo post-breast removal surgery.

Page wrote “Trans bb’s first swim trunks” in the caption of the Instagram photo.

Page talked with Oprah Winfrey in a recent interview and spoke about having the breast removal surgery in March, which removes breast tissue and sculpts the chest.

“I wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life. And I want people to know that not only has it, you know, been life changing for me. I do believe it’s life-saving, and it’s the case for so many people,” Page said.

“It’s getting out of the shower and the towel is around your waist and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like, ‘There I am.’ And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked. I’m not having all of these little moments,” Page said. “Just being in a T-shirt. It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body — for the, probably the first time.”