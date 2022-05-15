(WTVO) — The weather is finally warming up. Summer is almost here, and Americans who are ready to put the pandemic behind them and hit the road will likely find plenty of company.

AAA expects the travel industry to get back into pre-pandemic numbers, but it will not be cheap. Gas prices are already at record highs and could go even higher.

The Transport Security Administration, TSA, is already anticipating passenger volumes to match, or even exceed, 2019 crowds at the airports.

“People are more confident because they’ve received their COVID vaccination,” said Mark Jenkins of AAA. “They believe the risk of contracting the virus is pretty much the same wherever they go.”

United Airlines is estimating a 50% jump in fliers for Memorial Day week. Delta could be up 25%, and they are hoping the numbers are even higher for the Fourth of July.