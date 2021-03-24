‘Treat it like your passport’ | Why it’s so important to hold onto your vaccine cards

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With more people becoming eligible for COVID-19 shots in Illinois, local health officials have reminders when you head to your appointment. In Winnebago County, health leaders continue to urge residents to roll up their sleeves.

“If your health system provider reaches out to you and says today is your day, can you vaccinate with us, go and take the first available appointment,” explained Health Director Dr. Sandra Martell.

With COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Winnebago County, local health leaders are urging anyone who becomes eligible to receive a vaccine over the next several weeks to consider rolling up their sleeves.

“We are outrunning these variants, and we need to continue to do everything we can to vaccinate ahead of that so we can protect our community and those who cannot be vaccinated at this time,” Dr. Martell said.

Monday, vaccines opened to higher education staff, government workers, and the media. Wednesday afternoon, I received the Johnson & Johnson shot with no noticeable side effects.

Starting next week, food and construction workers and religious leaders can get their dose. If you’re planning an appointment soon, Dr. Martell has an important reminder.

“We are already seeing some concerns with individuals who are receiving vaccines of one type for the first dose and getting the second dose of another type. These vaccines are not authorized for that and we don’t know the safety and efficacy profile of mixing vaccine types,” she explained.

One way to prevent any confusion is to keep your vaccination card safe. Dr. Martell says that many people are showing up to second-dose appointments without them.

“Please treat your vaccine record card as if you would a passport, a driver’s license, or your social security card,” Dr. Martell said. “Try to remember that these are not things we can replace easily. We’ve got to spend more of our time vaccinating, rather than worrying about replacement cards or figuring out where you got your first or second dose.”