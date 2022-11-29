OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Monday night in an equipment accident.

DCSO says 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire from Crofton, KY was killed in the incident.

Deputies say a local tree trimming contractor was working when Manire became tangled and partially fell into a wood chipper. We’re told this happened at the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro.

That night, officials urged passersby to avoid the area, which is known to draw visitors for its Christmas light decorations.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.