CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Illinois DCFS workers are going on trial this week to face charges of endangering a child’s life in the case of AJ Freund, a 5-year-old boy murdered by his parents in 2019.

Andrew Polovin and McHenry County board member Carlos Acosta were both charged with two felony counts each of endangering the life of a child and one felony count of reckless conduct.

The pair were assigned to investigate the home of Andrew Freund and JoAnn Cunningham.

A judge is allowing police reports that were not filed as part of the investigation to be presented in court.

AJ died in April 2019 after being tortured and beaten by his parents, who then buried his body and told police he was missing.

An autopsy revealed that the boy had been struck multiple times and died from blunt-force trauma.

His mother, JoAnn Cunningham, 37, was sentenced to 35 years for the murder of her son. The judge said she would have to serve 100% of her sentence.

His father, Andrew Freund, was sentenced to 30 years for involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery of a child, and concealment of a homicidal death.